Overview

Dr. David Albala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogdensburg, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.