Dr. David Albala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Albala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogdensburg, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3 Lyon Pl Ste 304, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 Directions (315) 713-6750
-
2
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-5111
-
3
Associated Medical Professionals of Ny Pllc1226 E WATER ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-4185Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best did surgery on me, for renal cancer ..Gentle , caring Dr..I am 8 year clean .Thank God.
About Dr. David Albala, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386734531
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albala has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Albala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albala.
