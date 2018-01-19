See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. David Aizuss, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Aizuss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Aizuss works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Encino Office
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436 (818) 369-1270
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    West Hills
    7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 404, West Hills, CA 91307 (818) 459-5721

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Cataract
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Jan 19, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr Aizuss for over 10 years. He has invariably been, patient, prompt and extremely knowledgeable and efficient in solving my visual problems . I have great confidence in his skills and ability.
    Don Sahlein in Encino, CA — Jan 19, 2018
    About Dr. David Aizuss, MD

    Ophthalmology
    43 years of experience
    English
    1346221728
    Education & Certifications

    Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
    NorthShore Evanston
    Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Aizuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aizuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aizuss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aizuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aizuss has seen patients for Cataract, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aizuss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aizuss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aizuss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aizuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aizuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

