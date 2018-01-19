Overview

Dr. David Aizuss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Aizuss works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.