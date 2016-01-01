Overview

Dr. David Aiello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Aiello works at The Heart Center of Northern Anne Arundel County in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.