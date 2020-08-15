Overview

Dr. David Ahdoot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ahdoot works at David Ahdoot, MD, FACOG in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.