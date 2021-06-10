Overview

Dr. David Aguilar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center



Dr. Aguilar works at Tendercare Pediatrics in Downey, CA with other offices in Huntington Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.