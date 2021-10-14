Dr. David Aftergood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aftergood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Aftergood, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Aftergood, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Aftergood works at
David E Aftergood MD99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 107, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-3000
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Aftergood?
Dr. Aftergood has been treating me for thyroid cancer related issues for the last ten years. He is competent and caring and a good listener. I have had a few unrelated hospital stays over the last few years and he always checks in to see how I'm doing.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1639259328
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Aftergood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aftergood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aftergood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aftergood has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aftergood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Aftergood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aftergood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aftergood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aftergood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.