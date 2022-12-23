Overview

Dr. David Adkison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Adkison works at Saint Vincent's Orthopedics in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.