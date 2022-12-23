See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. David Adkison, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (64)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Adkison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Adkison works at Saint Vincent's Orthopedics in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    St. Vincent's Orthopedics PC
    2700 10th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 (205) 933-5960
    805 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 (205) 933-7838

  Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Shoulder Arthroscopy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 23, 2022
    Check up visit 8 days post op. Everything great so far, wonderful surgeon. I highly recommend if you are having shoulder problems.
    Bc — Dec 23, 2022
    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
