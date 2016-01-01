Dr. David Acuna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Acuna, MD
Overview
Dr. David Acuna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic M|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Dr. Acuna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kansas Surgical Consultants - Murdock3243 E Murdock St Ste 404, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 462-2564
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acuna?
About Dr. David Acuna, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083682587
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic M|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acuna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acuna works at
Dr. Acuna has seen patients for Wound Repair and Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acuna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acuna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acuna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.