Dr. David Abrutyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Abrutyn, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ at Camden|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
Summit Medical Group215 Union Ave Ste D, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 466-0132
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine34 Mountain Blvd Ste C, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 466-0053
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had shoulder surgery- Dr Abrutyn was excellent. I would highly recommend him!! Everything was done in a timely manner, didn’t wait long in office for follow ups.
About Dr. David Abrutyn, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679534903
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center|Southern California Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- UMDNJ at Camden|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrutyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abrutyn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abrutyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrutyn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrutyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abrutyn speaks Spanish.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrutyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrutyn.
