Dr. David Abrutyn, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.8 (136)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Abrutyn, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ at Camden|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Abrutyn works at Bridgewater Internal Medicine in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Summit Medical Group
    215 Union Ave Ste D, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-0132
    Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    34 Mountain Blvd Ste C, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-0053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Knee Fracture
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Bone Cancer
Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteosarcoma
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving
Broken Shoulder Blade
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fracture
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Neck Muscle Strain
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Muscle Strain
Shoulder Sprain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Subacromial Bursitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 136 ratings
Patient Ratings (136)
5 Star
(126)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 09, 2022
Had shoulder surgery- Dr Abrutyn was excellent. I would highly recommend him!! Everything was done in a timely manner, didn’t wait long in office for follow ups.
Jill B Hoffman — Dec 09, 2022
About Dr. David Abrutyn, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1679534903
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center|Southern California Sports Medicine Fellowship
Residency
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Internship
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ at Camden|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Abrutyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrutyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Abrutyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Abrutyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abrutyn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrutyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

136 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrutyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrutyn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrutyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrutyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

