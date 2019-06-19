Overview

Dr. David Abramson, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Abramson works at Dermatology Center in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Franklin Lakes, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.