Dr. David Abraham, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Abraham, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Abraham works at Reading Neck and Spine Center in Reading, PA with other offices in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Keystone Orthopaedic Specialists LLC
    1270 BROADCASTING RD, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 372-1140
    The Reading Neck & Spine Center at Pottsville
    48 Tunnel Rd Ste 202, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 372-1140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berwick Hospital Center
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
  • Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 10, 2021
    Dr A fixed my back and neck at different times over 10 years ago and I am still good... I was told for many years there was nothing that could be done until I found Dr A... he is straight forward like it or not but I wouldn't trust anyone else!! Dr A just keep it real and compassionate..
    Josephine O'Brien — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. David Abraham, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205897964
    Education & Certifications

    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
