Overview

Dr. David Abraham, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at Reading Neck and Spine Center in Reading, PA with other offices in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.