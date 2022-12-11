See All Podiatrists in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Davey Suh, DPM

Podiatry
5 (519)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Davey Suh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University|California College of Podiatric Medicine|California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Suh works at DFW Foot & Ankle in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DFW Foot & Ankle, P.A.
    2281 Olympia Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 899-2170
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 519 ratings
    Patient Ratings (519)
    5 Star
    (484)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I am so happy I found Dr. Suh to take care of my bunion. I had been to another Dr. to perform another surgery and although it went well I had a fallout with him and his horrible office manager. It was night and day going to Dr. Suh and his wonderful staff. The Dr. is very knowledgeable, kind, warm and to the point. I would highly recommend Dr. Suh 100%. Also, thanks to Bettney for always being so friendly and always having a warm smile on her face.
    Alice — Dec 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Davey Suh, DPM
    About Dr. Davey Suh, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1366434524
    Education & Certifications

    • Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University|California College of Podiatric Medicine|California College of Podiatric Medicine
