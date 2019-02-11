Dr. Davendra Sohal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Davendra Sohal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Davendra Sohal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Sohal works at
Locations
-
1
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sohal?
We traveled to Cleveland Clinic to get the opinion and guidance of Dr D Sohal. Pancreatic Cancer can be deadly - Dr Sohal s experience n expertise with this disease is priceless
About Dr. Davendra Sohal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1083877914
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohal works at
Dr. Sohal has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.