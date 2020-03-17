Dr. Chun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daven Chun, MD
Overview
Dr. Daven Chun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Kuakini Medical Center.
Locations
H. H. Chun MD Inc.321 N Kuakini St Ste 514, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 533-4274
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My father's first visit. Dr Chun is very nice and a great communicator. He gave us great information for daily life and made sure that we understand all the reasons. He is obviously very experienced and knowledgeable, I highly recommend Dr. Chun!no
About Dr. Daven Chun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
