Dr. Daveed Frazier, MD
Overview
Dr. Daveed Frazier, MD is a Registered Nurse in New York, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Frazier works at
Locations
New York City Spine343 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 506-0240
New York City Spine405 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 998-9651Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was disabled for 20 years with numerous unsuccessful back surgeries. I read about Dr. Frazier on a spinal blog and decided to go see him even though I was done going to new doctors. Thank goodness I did see him. He did a 3 level cervical spine procedure and I felt instant relief in the recovery room from the surgery. Thank you Dr. Frazier!
About Dr. Daveed Frazier, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1518048446
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Frazier works at
Dr. Frazier speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.