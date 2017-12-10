See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Dave Mitsunaga, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dave Mitsunaga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.

Dr. Mitsunaga works at DA MOBILE DOC in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dave Mitsunaga MD LLC
    1627 Hanai Loop, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 848-5487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Straub Clinic And Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Kris Matsumoto Wong in Kaneohe, HI — Dec 10, 2017
    About Dr. Dave Mitsunaga, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891864922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitsunaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitsunaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mitsunaga works at DA MOBILE DOC in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Mitsunaga’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitsunaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitsunaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitsunaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitsunaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

