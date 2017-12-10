Dr. Mitsunaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dave Mitsunaga, MD
Dr. Dave Mitsunaga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dave Mitsunaga MD LLC1627 Hanai Loop, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 848-5487
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- Cigna
I am so grateful we found Dr. Mitsunaga. I don't know what we would have done to get quality, consultations for my father who is bedbound at home with Parkinsen's Disease and dementia without him. Additionally, I really appreciate that Dr Mitsunaga does not have the hyper-aggressive attitude toward medication and treatment. So often the interventions and testings are adversely effect the patients quality of life and are of minimal use, in addition of being costly and unnecessary.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891864922
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
