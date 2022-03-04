Overview

Dr. Dave Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Cardiology Consultants Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.