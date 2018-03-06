Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dave Chawla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dave Chawla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin.
Locations
Texas Cardiovascular Consultants P.A.5656 Bee Caves Rd Bldg M, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 654-4800
Baylor Scott and White Austin Downtown200 E Cesar Chavez St Ste G140, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 654-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever. Thoughtful, considerate, and intelligent.
About Dr. Dave Chawla, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1275790149
Education & Certifications
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Dr. Chawla works at
