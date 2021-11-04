Dr. Dave Atkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dave Atkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dave Atkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Soma Orthopedics Medical Group Inc1580 Valencia St Ste 703, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 642-0707Monday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dave Atkin is a phenomenal surgeon. I have had two successful shoulders surgeries (right, then left) with him. While Dave has a conservative approach, he is never-the-less focused on resolving your complaint. Although I had a neck issue, not a shoulder issue, Dave was supper focused on what I needed to do and who I needed to see. My two level neck fusion couldn't have went better. I can't speak high enough for this guy.....he listens, he is conservative, and he tirelessly volunteers to assist those that are less fortunate. Dave Atkin is a spectacular surgeon and he is a humanitarian.
About Dr. Dave Atkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Dr. Atkin works at
