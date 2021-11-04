Overview

Dr. Dave Atkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Atkin works at SOMA Orthopedics Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.