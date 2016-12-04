Dr. Jani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Smt.N.H.L.Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Locations
The Center For Mental Wellness1111 Line Ave Fl Tower # 2, Shreveport, LA 71101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is so caring and can be soft spoken byt also if ur not taking ur meds she gets a lil fussy. Love her dearly
About Dr. Davanshi Jani, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1770794083
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Smt.N.H.L.Municipal Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Jani speaks Hindi.
