Dr. Dausen Harker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Harker works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.