Overview

Dr. Dat Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Helix View Healthcare Center in El Cajon, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA and Lemon Grove, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.