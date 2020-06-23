Overview

Dr. Dat Duong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.



Dr. Duong works at Dat Duong M.d. Inc. in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.