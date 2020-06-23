Dr. Dat Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dat Duong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dat Duong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Duong works at
Locations
Dat Duong M.d. Inc.13926 Beach Blvd, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 893-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nice and kind office staffs, office above average cleaniness, this doctor has a heart to patient who always spent times and patience to thoroughly explains all situations related to symptom.
About Dr. Dat Duong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1689740912
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
