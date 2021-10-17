Overview

Dr. Dat Do, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Tex



Dr. Do works at Valley Heart Institute Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA with other offices in Turlock, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.