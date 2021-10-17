Dr. Dat Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dat Do, MD
Overview
Dr. Dat Do, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Tex
Dr. Do works at
Locations
Doctors Medical Center Inc1540 Florida Ave Ste 100, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-5557
- 2 4016 Dale Rd, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 577-5557
Doctors Medical Center of Modesto1441 Florida Ave, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-5557
Valley Heart Associates1051 E Tuolumne Rd Ste 101, Turlock, CA 95382 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just recently had my 3rd heart attack and Dr Do did my stents. He is knowledgeable, kind, informative and about the nicest Dr you’d ever want to meet. I highly recommend him. You won’t be sorry.
About Dr. Dat Do, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1962508325
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- Kaiser Found Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Do speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
