Overview

Dr. Dasun Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Chen works at DASUN CHEN MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.