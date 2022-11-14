Dr. Dasun Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dasun Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Dasun Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Dasun Chen MD Inc355 Placentia Ave Ste 303, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 631-6299
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Chen from Hoag ER. I had a nosebleed issue for years, saw many ENTs in NB and Irvine. The issue never resolved until my visit to Hoag Hospital. Dr. Chen saw me on the weekend and continued to take care of me throughout the week. It turned out to be a bigger issue than nosebleed that was missed from prior visits to other ENTs. Anyway, long story short, I truly believe that it was due to Dr. Chen's meticulous review of my past medical history, thorough coordination with my primary care physician that my nosebleed immensely improved. I received awesome care from Dr. Chen. Thank you Dr.
About Dr. Dasun Chen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1881884591
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.