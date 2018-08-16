Overview

Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Kingman Healthcare Center and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Gangadhar works at Grene Vision Group in Wichita, KS with other offices in Derby, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.