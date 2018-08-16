Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangadhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Kingman Healthcare Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Gangadhar works at
Locations
-
1
Woodlawn Office655 N WOODLAWN ST, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 684-5158
-
2
Derby Office1821 E Madison Ave Ste 1600, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 789-8383
-
3
Ridge Office3910 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 721-2701
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Healthcare Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gangadhar?
I had a cornea transplant in January 2014. . dr gangadhar is a really good eye who is very friendly and kind
About Dr. Dasa Gangadhar, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023083409
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Infirm-Harvard U
- Wk Kellogg Eye Ctr-U Mich
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Med Coll
- National Polytechnic Institute
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangadhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gangadhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gangadhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gangadhar works at
Dr. Gangadhar has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gangadhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangadhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangadhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangadhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangadhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.