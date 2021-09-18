See All Otolaryngologists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Saadat works at Santa Clarita ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Valencia, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Santa Clarita E.N.T & Facial Plastic Surgery
    27879 Smyth Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-2500
    The Beverly Hills Surgical Institute
    435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2021
    Dr. Saadat removed my cancerous thyroid and not only saved my life, he did such a beautiful suture most people can’t even tell. His bedside manner is lovely and I highly recommend him
    B — Sep 18, 2021
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1134188295
    • Baxter Foundation Fellowship-Usc
    • Keck School Of Medicine, Usc/La County Hospital
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    • Keck School Of Medicine, Usc
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saadat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saadat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saadat has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saadat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

