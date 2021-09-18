Overview

Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Saadat works at Santa Clarita ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery in Valencia, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.