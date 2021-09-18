Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD
Overview
Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Saadat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Clarita E.N.T & Facial Plastic Surgery27879 Smyth Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-2500
-
2
The Beverly Hills Surgical Institute435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saadat?
Dr. Saadat removed my cancerous thyroid and not only saved my life, he did such a beautiful suture most people can’t even tell. His bedside manner is lovely and I highly recommend him
About Dr. Daryoush Saadat, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1134188295
Education & Certifications
- Baxter Foundation Fellowship-Usc
- Keck School Of Medicine, Usc/La County Hospital
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine, Usc
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saadat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saadat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saadat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saadat works at
Dr. Saadat has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saadat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saadat speaks Arabic and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.