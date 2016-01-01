Overview

Dr. Daryoush Kashani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kashani works at Ctr for Fmly. Health and Educ. Inc. in Panorama City, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Orange Cove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.