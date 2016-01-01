See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Panorama City, CA
Dr. Daryoush Kashani, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daryoush Kashani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kashani works at Ctr for Fmly. Health and Educ. Inc. in Panorama City, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Orange Cove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ctr for Fmly. Health and Educ. Inc.
    8727 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-9300
  2. 2
    Calcare Medical Group
    500 W Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-1700
  3. 3
    Orchard Medical Center
    555 6th St, Orange Cove, CA 93646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 626-7118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Daryoush Kashani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Akan, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1386847531
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daryoush Kashani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kashani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kashani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kashani has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

