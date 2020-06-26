Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD
Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from Finch University Hlth Scis-Chicago Med Sch.
Daryoush Jamal M.D.2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 14, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 437-1000
- We do not accept health insurance
Doctor D. Jamal, empezo a ser mi Doctor desde el ano 2009. Yo lo selecione de una lista que mi doctor primario me avia dado. Yo estabo en un estado gravemente con depression, actaques de panico, miedo, y mi ser estaba en un estado donde toto estaba amplificado con dolores. Mi Dr. Jamal, con su finesa y paciencia me impezo a recetar mis medicinas, que sigo tomando las que receto de un principio, excepto con mas fuerzas. Hoy despuez de 11 anos, con mi enfermedad siendo psycholojicamente desabilitada, mi depression son pocas veces al mes, y no son nada comparables como desde el ano 2007. Junio 17 de este mes, por telefono fue nuestra cita, que al terminar me sentia rejuvenecida. Tambien muy humano y tierno en como toma en concideracion mi situacion para recivir mis medicinas y pagos. Siempre durante mi conculta me emociono en su trato tan genuoso en totalmente se enfoca en aplicar y ensenar me que es lo major para mi aliviamiento. Nancy Rubalcava
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Finch University Hlth Scis-Chicago Med Sch
- U.C.L.A.
- Psychiatry
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.
