See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from Finch University Hlth Scis-Chicago Med Sch.

Dr. Jamal works at Daryoush Jamal MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
8 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Daryoush Jamal M.D.
    2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 14, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 437-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jamal?

    Jun 26, 2020
    Doctor D. Jamal, empezo a ser mi Doctor desde el ano 2009. Yo lo selecione de una lista que mi doctor primario me avia dado. Yo estabo en un estado gravemente con depression, actaques de panico, miedo, y mi ser estaba en un estado donde toto estaba amplificado con dolores. Mi Dr. Jamal, con su finesa y paciencia me impezo a recetar mis medicinas, que sigo tomando las que receto de un principio, excepto con mas fuerzas. Hoy despuez de 11 anos, con mi enfermedad siendo psycholojicamente desabilitada, mi depression son pocas veces al mes, y no son nada comparables como desde el ano 2007. Junio 17 de este mes, por telefono fue nuestra cita, que al terminar me sentia rejuvenecida. Tambien muy humano y tierno en como toma en concideracion mi situacion para recivir mis medicinas y pagos. Siempre durante mi conculta me emociono en su trato tan genuoso en totalmente se enfoca en aplicar y ensenar me que es lo major para mi aliviamiento. Nancy Rubalcava
    Nancy Rubalcava — Jun 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jamal to family and friends

    Dr. Jamal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jamal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD.

    About Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427154038
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Finch University Hlth Scis-Chicago Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daryoush Jamal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.