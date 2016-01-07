See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Daryoush Jadali, MD

High Risk Obstetrics
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daryoush Jadali, MD is a High Risk Obstetrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in High Risk Obstetrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Jadali works at Perinatal diagnostic center Inc , Thousand Oaks , CA in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA and West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perinatal diagnostic center Inc , Thousand Oaks , CA
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 125, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 777-7406
  2. 2
    Perinatal Diagnostic Center
    29 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 643-9781
  3. 3
    Perinatal diagnostic center Inc , Thousand Oaks , CA
    7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 401, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 777-7406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Placenta Previa
High Risk Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Placenta Previa
High Risk Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Genetic Fetal Risks Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placental Abruption Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Screen Actors Guild
    • UniCare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    
    About Dr. Daryoush Jadali, MD

    Specialties
    • High Risk Obstetrics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164593802
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daryoush Jadali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jadali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jadali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jadali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jadali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

