Overview

Dr. Daryll Dykes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Dykes works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in East Syracuse, NY and Camillus, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.