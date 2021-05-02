Overview

Dr. Daryl Victor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center



Dr. Victor works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Cramp, Essential Tremor and Parkinsonism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.