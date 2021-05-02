Dr. Daryl Victor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Victor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daryl Victor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Victor works at
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology1 Harvey Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love Dr. Victor. He is a super-intelligent physician who always answers my concerns and questions. I have been seeing him since October 2017 and I hope he will always be my doctor. He addresses my needs,,,,,,,even before I ask. What else could you hope for?
- Neurology
- English
- 1811997323
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Victor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victor works at
Dr. Victor has seen patients for Limb Cramp, Essential Tremor and Parkinsonism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Victor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Victor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.