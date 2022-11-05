Dr. Daryl Osbahr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osbahr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daryl Osbahr, MD
Overview
Dr. Daryl Osbahr, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Osbahr works at
Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics at AdventHealth - Winter Park, FL255 N Lakemont Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (800) 769-4879
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedics - Innovation Tower, Orlando, FL265 E Rollins St Ste 11100, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (800) 769-4879
-
3
Rothman Orthopaedics - Lake Nona, FL9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (800) 769-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Sought out Dr Osbahr because of his reputation and familiarity with the BEAR ACL repair. His PA was extremely knowledgeable and friendly , as well as his entire staff. There were also multiple office locations to help Accommodate scheduling needs.
About Dr. Daryl Osbahr, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1699944017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osbahr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osbahr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osbahr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osbahr works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Osbahr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osbahr.
