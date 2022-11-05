Overview

Dr. Daryl Osbahr, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Osbahr works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.