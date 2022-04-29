Overview

Dr. Daryl McClendon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. McClendon works at East River Child Development Center in New York, NY with other offices in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.