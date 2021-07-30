Overview

Dr. Daryl Marx, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Marx works at WK Minimally Invasive Surgery Center in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Port Placements or Replacements and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

