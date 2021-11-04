Overview

Dr. Daryl Buckelew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Buckelew works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Gastroenterology - Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.