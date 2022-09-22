Overview

Dr. Darwin Olson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Olson works at Harvard Family Physicians in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.