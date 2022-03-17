Dr. Darwin McKnight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darwin McKnight, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darwin McKnight, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Solon, OH. They completed their residency with Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
Dr. McKnight works at
Cleveland Clinic Solon Fhc29800 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 519-6810Friday8:00am - 3:45pm
Tidelands Health Orthopedics at The Market Common2200 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 848-5200
Tidelands Health Orthopedics at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 101, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8160
- Cleveland Clinic
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He was just so smart and thorough and took the time to research my problem instead of just making a guess, as other doctors had done. He resolved my issue quickly which saved me a costly visit to a specialist. Would highly recommend him!
- Sports Medicine
- English
- Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. McKnight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKnight accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKnight works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight.
