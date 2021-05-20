Overview

Dr. Darwin Brown, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Associates in Decatur, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.