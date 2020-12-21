See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Darville Knowles, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darville Knowles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Knowles works at Dr. Darville Knowles in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Anderson Audiology
    3120 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 233-4327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2020
    Dr. Knowles & staff are very caring and friendly. He is extremely knowledgeable regarding treating health issues and medical referrals/testing when needed. He has excellent bedside manners & always demonstrates compassion for his patients in the 15+ years that he has been my physician!
    CDW — Dec 21, 2020
    About Dr. Darville Knowles, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1346382850
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke's Episcopal-Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darville Knowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knowles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knowles works at Dr. Darville Knowles in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Knowles’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

