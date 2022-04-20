Dr. Darush Rahmani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darush Rahmani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darush Rahmani, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Rahmani works at
Locations
Austin Regional Clinic940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-9024Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rockdale Medical Clinic602 N Main St, Rockdale, TX 76567 Directions (512) 446-4555Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very calm, patient physician who took time to address my questions & worries. He spent time asking specific questions and doing more research on my health background. I was worried about having Rheumatoid Arthritis (runs in the family), but he explained those conditions in detail and in the context of my particular health. I was very relieved & reassured. He also explained the likely cause of my presenting pain (osteoarthritis) in an area I pointed out, and told me the ways in which I could relieve that pain.. I agreed to x-rays, and sure enough, it was osteoarthritis. I never felt rushed and left his office feeling emotionally reassured. This is my second visit with him in 2 years, and I will continue to see him for follow-ups.
About Dr. Darush Rahmani, DO
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
