Dr. Darshini Kumarasena, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darshini Kumarasena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colombo Faculty Of Med Sri Lanka and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Kumarasena works at NEWTON WELLESLEY CHILDREN S DOCTOR in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newton Wellesley Children S Doctor
    1 Hollis St Ste 243, Wellesley, MA 02482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 235-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 07, 2021
    I have known Dr Kumarasena for over ten years. She is a wonderful person as well as a state of the art Pediatrician. She cares about her patients and families and is always there to help ease your mind. When you speak with her she is so kind and caring about the entire family. She is one of a kind and I would highly recommend her !!
    Paulette Neivert — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Darshini Kumarasena, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245284793
    Education & Certifications

    • St Agnes Hospital Md
    • Colombo Grp Of Teaching Hospital
    • University Of Colombo Faculty Of Med Sri Lanka
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darshini Kumarasena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumarasena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumarasena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumarasena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumarasena works at NEWTON WELLESLEY CHILDREN S DOCTOR in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kumarasena’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumarasena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumarasena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumarasena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumarasena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

