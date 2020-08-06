Dr. Darshi Sunderam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunderam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshi Sunderam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darshi Sunderam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj University Hospital
Dr. Sunderam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sunderam & Sunderam Mds310 Central Ave Ste 205, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 266-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- East Orange General Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sunderam?
She explains everything in layman's terms so that you can understand them.
About Dr. Darshi Sunderam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1679597280
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunderam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunderam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunderam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunderam works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunderam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunderam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunderam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunderam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.