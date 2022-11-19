Dr. Darshankumar Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshankumar Dave, MD
Dr. Darshankumar Dave, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Neurology Headache Clinic Pllc3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 411, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 343-4400
- CAMC General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
I was referred to Dr. Dave for some complications I was having from a procedure done a couple months earlier. Got in 1 day later. First person that saw me was an intern physician. He took his time and asked several questions....checked my reflexes......and a few minutes later Dr. Davey came in. He took his time and did an initial exam. He questioned me about what was going on and took the time to answer all of my questions. After making a decision to run a test on me, he turned to the intern to ask him if he agreed with the initial diagnosis and asked him if he had anything to add. I was so impressed by this guy! Not only is he a great doctor, but he was truly a mentor to this young man. By the way, after running the test, his diagnosis was correct. I would like to add that all the staff was very friendly and the office was spotless. I would recommend Dr. Davey to anyone!!!!
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1033155437
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Dr. Dave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dave speaks Gujarati.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
