Dr. Darshana Shanbhag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Shanbhag works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.