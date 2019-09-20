Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darshana Purohit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darshana Purohit, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camp Springs, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Capital Diabetes and Endocrine Associates5801 Allentown Rd Ste 500, Camp Springs, MD 20746 Directions (301) 899-7714Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Purohit has been my doctor for close to two years and I will honestly say there's not a better doctor equipped to deal with Thyroid problems around! She listens to all your needs and pays very close attention to the progression or decline of your health. I will follow her to the ends of the earth!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1346383031
- UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS
Dr. Purohit has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purohit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Purohit speaks Hindi.
