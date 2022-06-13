Dr. Darshana Dadhania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadhania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshana Dadhania, MD
Dr. Darshana Dadhania, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation Medicine424 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1861454662
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Dr. Dadhania has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadhania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dadhania speaks French and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadhania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadhania.
