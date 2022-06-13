Overview

Dr. Darshana Dadhania, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Dadhania works at Hypertension Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Nephritis and Nephropathy and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.