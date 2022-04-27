Dr. Darshan Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darshan Vaidya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darshan Vaidya, MD is a Dermatologist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Locations
-
1
Aura Dermatology at Robbinsville17 Main St Ste 304, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 415-3376Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaidya?
Dr. V is a fantastic dermatologist, very knowledgeable and friendly. I highly recommend Dr. Vaidya and Aura to anyone looking for a personable doctor who cares about your skin and health.
About Dr. Darshan Vaidya, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1609000199
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaidya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaidya works at
Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaidya speaks Gujarati.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.