Overview

Dr. Darshan Vaidya, MD is a Dermatologist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Vaidya works at Aura Dermatology in Robbinsville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.