Dr. Darshan Tolat, MD
Dr. Darshan Tolat, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Renal Physicians of Montgomery County - Tomball425 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 105, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (832) 281-7736Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Renal Physicians of Montgomery County200 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 246-0534
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Nephrology
- English
- 1063418515
- Baylor Affiliated Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Tolat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.