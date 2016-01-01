Overview

Dr. Darshan Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital North.



Dr. Singh works at Wellness Card LLC in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.